JKSSB Junior Engineer (Civil) answer key released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 19, 2023 06:05 PM IST

JKSSB releases provisional answer key for Junior Engineer (Civil) exam

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) today, November 19. Candidates will be able to download the answer key for the Junior Engineer (Civil) from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Download JKSSB Junior Engineer (Civil) answer key from official website(Shutterstock)

The JKSSB Junior Engineer (Civil) written examination was conducted on November 19. Candidates will be able to raise objections to the answer key in the offline mode in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirithi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam building, Rambagh Srinagar on three working days starting from November 20.

Direct link to download answer key

JKSSB Junior Engineer provisional answer key: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the answer key

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Provisional Answer key Notice regarding Written Examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Public Works (R&B) Department, held on 19.11.2023”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take the printout for future reference.

