Education / Competitive Exams / JNUEE 2022 admit card out, check how to download JNU entrance exam hall ticket

JNUEE 2022 admit card out, check how to download JNU entrance exam hall ticket

competitive exams
Published on Dec 05, 2022 02:01 PM IST

Candidates can download JNUEE 2022 admit card from jnuexams.nta.ac.in using application number and date of birth.

JNUEE 2022 admit card out, check how to download JNU entrance exam hall ticket(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JNUEE Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination or JNUEE 2022. Candidates can download it from jnuexams.nta.ac.in using application number and date of birth.

JNUEE Admit Card 2022 direct link

The entrance test will be held on December 7,8,9 and 10 in CBT mode at test centres across the country.

“The candidates can download their Admit Cards…using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and are advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in…The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions,” reads a notification released along with admit cards.

How to download JNUEE 2022 admit card

  1. Go to jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the admit card download link.
  3. Login with application number and date of birth.
  4. Download your hall ticket.

Topics
education news
