JNVST Class 6 admit card for phase 1 entrance exam out on navodaya.gov.in, direct link

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued admit cards for the phase 1 of JNV Class 6 selection test (JNVST 2024). Candidates who will appear in the Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam can now go to navodaya.gov.in and download their admit cards. The direct link has been provided below.

JNVST Class 6 admit card out on navodaya.gov.in

The entrance examination will be held on November 4, 2023.

Direct link to download JNVST Class 6 entrance exam admit card.

Registration number and date of birth are the login credentials required to download admit cards. Follow the steps given below:

How to download JNVST Class 6 phase 1 admit card 2024

Go to the website navodaya.gov.in. Open the link given on the home page which reads: Click here to download the admit cards only for registered candidates for Class VI JNVST-2024 (Phase-I) for winter bound JNVs scheduled on 04th November, 2023. Enter your registration number and date of birth. Answer the security question. Login and download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to carefully examine if all personal details (name, photo, signature, etc.) have been printed correctly. If there is any error, they should immediately contact the NVS and report it.

The admit card will contain instructions for the exam day, reporting time, etc. which they must follow without fail. They should also verify the exam venue well ahead in time to avoid any issue on the exam day.