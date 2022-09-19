Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JoSAA 2022 2nd mock allotment result releasing today at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2022 2nd mock allotment result releasing today at josaa.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Sep 19, 2022 01:18 PM IST

JoSAA will release the 2nd mock seat allocation list on September 19.

JoSAA 2022 2nd mock allotment result releasing today at josaa.nic.in(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the 2nd mock seat allocation list on September 19. Candidates can check the JoSAA 2022 mock seat allotment result on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Candidates can use their application number and password to access the mock allocation for the JoSAA 2022. The actual round 1 of seat allotment result will be released on September 23.

JoSAA 2022 seat allotment: How to check

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the mock allocation link.

Login using JEE(Main) Application Number, Password, and security pin

The JOSAA mock seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Check the result of mock allotment

Take a printout or download it for future reference.

For more details visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP