JoSAA 2022 round 1 mock allotment today at josaa.nic.in, know how to check

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the first mock seat allocation list on September 18. Candidates can check the JoSAA 2022 mock seat allotment result on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Candidates check the mock allotment of JoSAA 2022 through their application number and password. The registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2022 will end on September 21.

The round 1 of seat allocation will be released on September 23.

JoSAA 2022 seat allotment: How to check

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the mock allocation link.

Login using JEE(Main) Application Number, Password, and security pin

The JOSAA mock seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Check the result of mock allotment

Take a printout or download it for future reference.