Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JSSC JDLCCE 2021 admit cards released at jssc.nic.in, link here

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 admit cards released at jssc.nic.in, link here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 18, 2022 09:53 PM IST

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 admit cards: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued the admit card for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam (JDLCCE) 2021.

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 admit cards: Interested candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website at jssc.nic.in.(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

JSSC JDLCCE 2021 admit cards: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued the admit card for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam (JDLCCE) 2021. Interested candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website at jssc.nic.in.

JSSC is scheduled to conduct the JDLCCE exam 2021 from October 23 to November 7, 2022. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and Hazaribagh.

The JDLCCE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 285 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer.

Candidates can access and download the admit card using their user ID and password.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in

Click on ‘Link for Admit Card of Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination–2021’

Key in your User ID and password

The JDLCCE admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
admit card. jharkhand
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP