JSSC JMLCCE Recruitment: Application for 455 posts postponed, check new dates

JSSC JMLCCE Recruitment: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has postponed the applications for Jharkhand Matric Level Combined Competitive Examination-2022 (JMLCCE) due to technical reasons. The exam is being held to fill 455 vacancies.

Once the application window opens, interested candidates will be able to apply online for the posts at the official website jssc.nic.in.

JSSC had to begin the application process on September 11, 2022.

The registration process will now begin on September 30, 2022.

The last date to submit the applications was October 10, 2022 now the new date is October 30, 2022.

Candidates will be able to make changes in their application from November 5 to November 8, 2022.

The Upper age of the candidates should be 35 years and the lower age limit should be 18 years.

Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs.100. However, for reserved category candidates the application fee is Rs.50.

To be eligible, Candidates should have passed 10th/Matric from a recognised board.

The selection process will consist of a main exam having 3 papers.

