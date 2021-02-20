Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Karnataka CET 2021 to held on July 7 and 8, says deputy CM CN Ashwath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:53 PM IST
The Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses by Karnataka Examination Authority will be conducted on July 7 and 8, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

The dates have been finalised considering the schedule of CET conducted by other states, time table of the second year PUC Examinations in Karnataka and the CBSE time table, Narayan, who is also the minister of higher education, was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

On July 7, the CET will be held for Biology and Mathematics and for Physics and Chemistry, the next day.

The Kannada language test for Horanadu (other states) and Gadinadu (border regions of the state) Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on July9, Narayana added.

