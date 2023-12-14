Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala NMMS answer key 2023 out on nmmse.kerala.gov.in, raise objections till December 20

Kerala NMMS answer key 2023 out on nmmse.kerala.gov.in, raise objections till December 20

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 14, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Kerala NMMS Answer Key 2023: Answer keys of both Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) sections have been published.

Kerala Government has published preliminary answer key of the National Means cum Merit Scholarship state-level examination (Kerala NMMSE 2023). Candidates can visit nmmse.kerala.gov.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in to download it.

Kerala NMMS answer key 2023 released on nmmse.kerala.gov.in(Screenshot of official website)

Answer keys of both Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) sections have been published. Check it below

Kerala NMMS answer key 2023: MAT

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Kerala NMMS answer key 2023: SAT

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Candidates who have objections to these answer keys have been asked to submit their feedback. The application format is available on the official website.

Feedback forms can be submitted in person or by post to the Secretary, Pareeksha Bhavan, Poojapura, Thiruvananthapuram-12 on or before 5 pm on December 12.

Candidates have been asked to send their objections in the prescribed format, along with the complaint and supporting documents.

“Complaints received late and not in prescribed format will not be entertained under any circumstances. The format sheet for sending complaints can contain only one subject complaint. Separate format sheets should be used for different subjects,” the notice reads.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP