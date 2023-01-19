Kerala Public Service Commission JA answer key out at keralapsc.gov.in, get link

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams
Published on Jan 19, 2023 07:56 PM IST

KPSC released the answer key for the post of Junior Assistant (Accounts).

Kerala Public Service Commission JA answer key out at keralapsc.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) released the answer key for the post of Junior Assistant (Accounts). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website at www.keralapsc.gov.in.

The Junior Assistant (Accounts) examination was conducted on January 10, 2023.

Direct link to check the JA answer key

Kerala Public Service Commission JA answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.keralapsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Download tab and next click on the answer key tab.

Next, click on the “Name of Post: Junior Assistant (Accounts) (SR for ST) Department: Travancore Cochin Chemicals Limited Category No : 213/2019 Date of Test: 10-01-2023 Date of Upload:19.01.2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printouts for future reference.

