KSET 2023 registration to reopen on December 18 at kea.kar.nic.in, notice here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will reopen the registration process for KSET 2023 on December 18, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Karnataka State Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The last date to apply is till December 19, 2023 at 4 pm. Candidates who want to apply for the entrance test can do it by following the steps given below.

KSET 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KSET 2023 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees is ₹1000/- for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB & other State Candidates and ₹700/- for Cat-I, SC,ST, PWD & Transgender Candidates.

The KSET examination scheduled on November 26, 2023, has been postponed. Now the examination will be conducted on December 31, 2023. The test will be consisting of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

Official Notice Here

