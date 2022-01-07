Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

KVPY Aptitude Test 2021 postponed, check notice here

KVPY Aptitude Test 2021 has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice below. No new exam date has been released yet. 
Published on Jan 07, 2022 08:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has postponed KVPY Aptitude Test 2021. The aptitude test that was scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022, has been postponed. 

As per the official website, the KVPY Aptitude Test 2021 has been postponed due to the emerging unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases, and the subsequent restrictions and weekend curfew in many states. 

The fellowship for SA/SX/SB - during 1st to 3rd years of - B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math. / Integrated M.Sc. /M.S. will get a monthly fellowship of 5000 and annual contingency grant is 20000. The SA/SX/SB - during  M. Sc. / 4th to 5th  years of Integrated M.Sc. /M.S./M.Math./M.Stat. is 7000 for monthly fellowship and 28000 for annual contingency grant. 

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KVPY. 

