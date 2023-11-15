Learning Idioms made easy series: Know the art of using idioms like a pro!

Did you know that understanding spoken English becomes easier simply by learning more idioms? idioms are sentences that work to share a specific idea, thereby making it easier for readers to grasp the meaning of a situation faster, rather than having to think about what each word means.

Learning Idioms made easy series: The art of using idioms(Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A major plus point for those preparing for examinations is that idioms can work wonders to improve your English writing skills by making it more natural. Now, what are the different types of idioms?

In this article, we have curated some of the most unique idioms that can be used regularly.

1. Sell like hot cakes

Meaning: Quick selling

Usage: The book written by Mr Mehta is selling like hot cakes.

2. Up in arms

Meaning: In total conflict

Usage: Both countries are up in arms against each other.

3. Elephant in the room

Meaning: A problem or difficult situation that people do not want to talk about

Usage: Both of them knew they could not carry on like this but were hesitant to address the elephant in the room

4. Turn the tables

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meaning: Turning a position of disadvantage into advantage.

Usage: Ravi was struggling really hard in his academics but it did not take him long to turn the tables and top in his examination.

5. Beat around the bush

Meaning: To avoid talking about the truth and mislead.

Usage: When it came to being honest, Robert never beat around the bush. He spoke facts.

6. Calling a spade a spade

Meaning: To speak the truth even if not polite or unpleasant.

Usage: The judge told the accused, “Let’s call a spade a spade. You did not borrow money, but stole it.”

7. Jack of all trades

Meaning: Someone who can do different jobs in the same time

Usage: Steve can do five assignments at the same time. He is truly a jack of all trades.

8. Hit the sack

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meaning: to go to sleep

Usage: Its way past midnight now. I must hit the sack right away.

9. On cloud nine

Meaning: Being very happy

Usage: After the promotion, he was on cloud nine!

10. Burn one’s bridges

Meaning: To harm one's own path and reputation, often intentionally, making it almost impossible to return to an earlier state

Usage: His bad behaviour and careless attitude was how he burnt his bridges.

(Taken from different sources)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON