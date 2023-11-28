close_game
Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Syllogism Part II

Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Syllogism Part II

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 28, 2023 05:47 PM IST

Practicing questions from the syllogism model will make the candidate prepared to attempt the question irrespective of the difficulty level.

Practicing questions from the syllogism model will make the candidate prepared to attempt the question irrespective of the difficulty level.

Taking mock tests and practicing previous year's questions help you to get an idea of how the question could be asked and come up with different procedures to solve it.(File)
Taking mock tests and practicing previous year's questions help you to get an idea of how the question could be asked and come up with different procedures to solve it.(File)

Taking mock tests and practicing previous year's questions help you to get an idea of how the question could be asked and come up with different procedures to solve it.

As discussed in the previous Syllogism series, the question pattern can be changed to increase the difficulty level. Opting to solve the question with the help of a Venn diagram is one of the easiest ways to solve questions from the syllogism model which appears frequently in competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, SBI PO and many others.

Also Read: Logical Reasoning series: Tips to crack and ace exams

Can you solve the following with multiple conclusions:

Statement 1: All teachers are smart

Statement 2: All dancers are teachers

Conclusions:

  1. All smart are dancers
  2. All dancers are smart
  3. No smart are dancers
  4. No teachers are dancers

Which of the conclusions are true?

Also Read: Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Directions Part I

Watch out this space for the answers to the above question.

Answers for Syllogism Part I questions:

Statement 1 - No pen is cloth.

Statement 2- No sweaters are pens

Conclusion - All sweaters are cloth

Is the conclusion correct or incorrect?

Answer = incorrect

Tuesday, November 28, 2023
