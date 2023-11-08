Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Directions Part I

Every competitive exam like CAT, XAT, UPSC and many others have questions related to logical reasoning. Among them, questions based on directions are quite common. With the right tips and tricks, one can easily solve logical reasoning questions on directions and glide their way to better ranks. To solve questions on directions, candidates are expected to have knowledge of the four cardinal directions i.e. North, South, East and West. (Photo for representation)

Can you solve the following questions?

A is in the East of B which is in the North of C. If D is in the South of C, then in which direction of A, is D?

Rahul walks 5 km toward the South and then turns to the right. After walking 3 km he turns to the left and walks 5 km. Now in which direction is he from the starting place?

Raj walked 20 m towards the North. Then he turned right and walks 30 m. Then he turns right and walks 35 m. Then he turns left and walks 15 m. Finally, he turns left and walks 15 m. In which direction and how many meters is he from the starting position?

Answers for the Blood Relation Part II questions

There are 6 people in a room: A, B, C, D, E, F. Consider the following conditions: F is the sister of C; B is the brother of E’s husband; D is the father of A and grandfather of F; E is the daughter-in-law of D. There will be 2 fathers, 1 mother and 3 brothers in the family. Who is the husband of E?

Answer = 1. A 2. E 3. 4