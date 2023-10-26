Logical Reasoning series: Tips to crack and ace exams

If you are a candidate preparing to attempt competitive exams be it to study abroad or to crack the government exams, logical reasoning is an integral part of the exam model.

As much as logical reasoning can be confusing and a tough nut to crack, it can also be fun trying to attempt these questions. To solve these questions one must try to think outside of the box and questions can also be solved with some tricks down the sleeve.

For example, consider the following question on blood relations:

Showing a photograph of a boy, Rahul said, “He is the son of the only son of my mother.” How is Rahul related to that boy?

How to solve the above question?

From the passage, it is clear that the photograph is that of a man. It is also clear that Rahul is the only son of his mother and the photograph is the son of Rahul.

Hence, Rahul is the father of the boy in the photograph.

In this manner, we can solve questions on blood relations easily.

Can you put your brain to work and solve the following questions?

If A is the brother of B, B is the sister of C, and C is the father of D, how D is related to A? Introducing a boy, Sheetal said, "He is the son of the daughter of the father of my uncle." How is the boy related to Sheetal? B is the brother of A, S is the sister of B, E is the brother of D, D is the daughter of A, F is the father of S. Then, the uncle of E is?

Watch out this space next week for the answers to the questions.

