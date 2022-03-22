Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

LSAT India 2022: Law School Admission Test postponed due to CBSE board exams

Updated on Mar 22, 2022 04:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has postponed the May administration of the LSAT India 2022 examination to avoid a clash with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 2 board exams, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and other national-level entrance exams.

LSAT May 2022 will now take place from June 22. Earlier, the test was scheduled for May 9 to June 22.

The last date to register for the exam is June 8.

“Due to the recent announcement of CBSE Term 2 exams for class 12th students, LSAC has taken the decision to make sure that exams will not fall in concurrent dates. LSAC is also ensuring that LSAT—India is not clashing with other national level law entrance tests like CLAT and AILET. This would give students the flexibility to adequately prepare for all examinations,” the council said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the test will be conducted online and students can appear for it from their homes.

To find out more about LSAT India, students can visit the Discover Law India website, discoverlaw.in.

To register for LSAT India 2022, &lt;strong&gt;click here&lt;/strong&gt;.

Topics
law school cbse
