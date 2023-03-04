MAH MBA CET 2023 registration ends today on cetcell.mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the application window for MAH MBA CET 2023 today, March 4. Candidates can apply for the Management entrance exam on cetcell.mahacet.org or on mbacet2023.mahacet.org. The direct link to apply for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 is also given below.

Dates for other exam-related activities like edit window, admit card release date, etc. have not been announced yet. The registration process started on February 23, 2023.

Direct link to apply for MAH MBA CET 2023

To apply for the course, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MAH MBA CET 2023: How to apply

Go to the official website, mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

Click on the new registration tab.

Enter the asked details and submit.

Now, go to the already registered tab and login.

Fill the application form, upload documents and submit.

Make the payment of application fee.

Save a copy of the final page.

To apply for MAH MBA CET 2023, open category candidates from Maharashtra, outside Maharashtra (OMS), and J&K Migrant candidates will have to pay ₹1000.

Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A),NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] and Persons with Disability (PWD) Candidates belonging to Maharashtra will have to pay ₹800.