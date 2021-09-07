Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Maharashtra CET 2021 dates for UG, PG courses announced
competitive exams

Maharashtra CET 2021 dates for UG, PG courses announced

Maharashtra common entrance test (CET) will be held from September 15 to October 10, state higher education minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday, September 7.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Maharashtra CET 2021 dates for UG, PG courses announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Maharashtra common entrance test (CET) will be held from September 15 to October 10, state higher education minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday, September 7. The CET will be held for 8,55,879 students in 226 centres.

The Maharashtra CET is held for admission to various degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education.

In a series of tweets, originally in Marathi language, the state higher education minister has released the dates for various courses and has said that students will be allowed to travel in public transport modes to appear for the exam.

“For the academic year 2021-22, the State CET will conduct common entrance examinations for various degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education from September 15, 2021 to October 10, 2021. Students will be allowed local travel by the government to attend the common entrance exams. Official website of the State CET Cell to view the detailed schedule http://mahacet.org Visit above,” he has tweeted.

Topics
maharashtra news. maharashtra cet date maharashtra cet cell release seat matrix for pg maharashtra cet cell
