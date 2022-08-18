Maharashtra CET Exams 2022: Re-exam for candidates affected due to tech issues

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has decided to conduct re-exam for Maharashtra CET Exams 2022. The re-examination will be conducted for candidates who could not complete the examination due to technical issued like server failure. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

The Cell will conduct the re-examination for MAH-LL.B 5 years, B.Ed-M.Ed, B.P.Ed, M.Ed, LL.B-e years, B.A- B.Sc. B.Ed and B.Planning, MCA. The re-exam registration have started today and will conclude on August 20, 2022, as per official notice.

The examination for the above-mentioned courses were conducted from August 2 to August 5, 2022 in the state. Many candidates were unable to appear for the examination due to server issues, some candidates got less time for their examination due to interruptions shut downs and log outs.

Maharashtra CET Exams 2022: How to apply

Candidates who want to appear for the re-examination can follow these simple steps to apply.

Visit the official site of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on respective course web portal.

A link ‘Click Here to Apply for CET-2022 Re-Exam’ will appear for the screen.

Fill in the examination form and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Candidates can download the confirmation page for further need. In case of any query, candidates can mail to cetcell.reexam2022@gmail.com.