Maharashtra state service main examination from December 4 to 6

Maharashtra state service main examination will be held from December 4 to 6, the state public service commission, MPSC has said on Monday, September 13. The exam will be held at Amaravati, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune districts.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Maharashtra state service main examination will be held from December 4 to 6, the state public service commission, MPSC has said on Monday, September 13. The exam will be held at Amravati, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune districts.

The admit cards of the candidates who are eligible for this exam will be released a week before the commencement of the exam. Candidates have to download the same from the official website of the Commission.

The preliminary phase of this exam was earlier scheduled on April 11 and was later postponed. The decision was taken following record spike in Covid cases in the state. While many students and unions had welcomed the postponement of exams considering the safety of students, some students had criticised the move.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government had announced, last month, to train 2,000 OBC students for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams and 1,000 for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

 

