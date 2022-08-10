MBA Admissions: Entrance exams other than CAT you should consider

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022, the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating B-Schools, will be conducted on November 27. Registration for the test is going on at iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply is September 14.

CAT is a highly-competitive exam and a small percentage of candidates who appear in CAT secures admission at their preferred institution. Therefore, to increase admission chances, aspirants should consider taking multiple entrance tests.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (IB), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Management Aptitude Test (MAT) are some of the exams candidates should consider. Know about them below:

XAT 2023

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national-level entrance test for admission to 160 institutes across the country, including XLRI-Xavier School of Management campuses. Registration for XAT 2023 will begin tomorrow, August 10, 2022. Candidates can apply online on xatonline.in. The examination will be conducted on January 8, 2023.

AIMA MAT 2022

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardized test for admission to MBA programmes at over 600 B-Schools across the country. The exam is conducted multiple times throughout the year. For the upcoming session, the application deadline is August 29. For more information, visit mat.aima.in.

AICTE CMAT 2023

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level exam for admission to management courses at AICTE-approved institutes across the country. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the exam. Result of CMAT 2022 has been declared. Details regarding CMAT 2023 will be available soon on cmat.nta.nic.in.

IIFT MBA 2023

IIFT MBA (IB) is conducted for admission to MBA (International Business) at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). NTA administers the test on behalf of the institute. MBA (IB) is a six-trimester general management residential programme with a focus on International Business. The official website for the exam is iift.nta.nic.in.

SNAP 2022

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is conducted for admission to MBA programmes offered by Symbiosis International (Deemed University). SNAP 2022 will be conducted in 3 slots in December. Registration for SNAP 2022 is going on at snaptest.org. The application deadline is November 24.

In addition to these, MBA aspirants should also consider ATMA, and NMAT entrance exams.