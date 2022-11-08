MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up round allotment result releasing tomorrow
Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will announce the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round allocation results tomorrow, November 9. The NEET PG mop-up round allotment result will be published at mcc.nic.in.
Candidates whose names are on the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment list must report to the allotted Medical or Dental colleges or institutes between November 10 and November 14.
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check
Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the result link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and take print out.
MCC conducted the registration for the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round from November 1 to November 5, 2022.