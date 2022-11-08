MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up round allotment result releasing tomorrow

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams
Updated on Nov 08, 2022 04:02 PM IST

MCC will announce the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round allocation results on Nov 8.

ByHT Education Desk

Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will announce the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round allocation results tomorrow, November 9. The NEET PG mop-up round allotment result will be published at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates whose names are on the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment list must report to the allotted Medical or Dental colleges or institutes between November 10 and November 14.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out.

MCC conducted the registration for the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round from November 1 to November 5, 2022.

