Meet UPSC CSE 2020 topper Shubham Kumar, know Bihar boy's journey to the top

Katihar boy Shubham Kumar made his district as well as his state proud by topping the most coveted Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, 2020. A B.Tech in civil engineering from IIT Bombay, this exam was Subham’s third attempt. In 2019 he had secured 268th rank.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar congratulated Shubham Kumar for his success and said he has made not only his home district proud but also the whole Bihar.” In 1987 Amir Subhani, a resident of Siwan who currently additional chief secretary of Bihar government, had topped the exam.

Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad who comes from Katihar talked to the parents of Shubham and expressed his desire to participate in the function which will be organized to honour Shubham in his village Kumhari.

Topper Shubham has thanked all his well-wishers and villagers for their best wishes in a tweet.

Son of Devanad Singh and Punam Devi of Kumhari village under Kadwa, one of the worst floods affected blocks of Bihar, Shubham had started his primary education in his native village Kumhari and later got admitted at Vidya Vihar Residential School, Parora in Purnia and cleared his tenth in 2012.

Later he went to Chinmaya Vidyalaya Bokaro, in Jharkhand and did his XII in 2014. He cleared IIT with 219th rank and got admission in IIT Bombay and was passed in B.Tech with flying colours.

He chose anthropology as his optional subject in the UPSC exam.

“His aim was to clear IAS from the very beginning and hence he never gave up and even after 290th rank he continued to prepare and today he made all of us proud,” Shubham’s father who works in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank said adding, “I got the news through my son who called me from Delhi to inform about the result.”

Meanwhile, Vidya Vihar School chairman Ramesh Mishra while congratulating Shubham for his success said the Vidyalaya would felicitate his student.

Talking to PTI, Subham said his dream to become an IAS officer and to serve the underprivileged has been realised. “Development of villages, employment generation and poverty alleviation in rural areas of the country would be his focus areas,” said Kumar, aged 24 years, who topped the civil services examination in his third attempt.

He got selected in the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) after qualifying the civil services examination 2019. Kumar could not make it in his first attempt in the 2018 examination.

Kumar, who hails from Katihar in Bihar, is currently undergoing training at the National Academy of Defence Financial Management (NADFM), Pune.

Kumar said he got a lot of support from his father and the academy, especially its director, in preparing for the examination.

Younger of the two siblings, his elder sister work as a scientist in Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). "My father used to motivate me a lot and helped me in maintaining a positive attitude that helped me in clearing the exam,” said Kumar, adding that his father works as a bank manager in Bihar.

(with inputs from PTI)