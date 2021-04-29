Meghalaya TET 2021: Registration begins on June 10, exam on August 28

Directorate of Education Research and Training, Meghalaya has issued Meghalaya TET 2021 notification. The registration process will begin June 10 and will end on July 10, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test can check the official notification on the official site of the Directorate of Education Research and Training, Meghalaya on megeducation.gov.in.

Directorate of Education Research and Training, Meghalaya has issued Meghalaya TET 2021 notification. The registration process will begin June 10 and will end on July 10, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test can check the official notification on the official site of the Directorate of Education Research and Training, Meghalaya on megeducation.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on August 28, 2021, in the state. "Applications are invited for candidates who are citizens of India and who are permanent residents of Meghalaya, desirous of applying for appointment as Elementary School Teachers (Classes 1 to 8) and for teachers appointed to teach Classes 1 to 8 after the NCTE notification dated 23 August 2010 for applying the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2021," the notice read. The selection process includes Meghalaya TET 2021 for Paper I and Paper-II. The examination will be conducted in offline mode and the exam duration is for two hours 30 minutes. The medium of the exam will be in English. The result of the examination will be announced in online mode and candidates who have appeared for the exam can check it on the official website.