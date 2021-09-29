MHT CET 2021 re-exam for candidates who couldn’t appear due to rains: Uday Samant

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

MHT CET 2021 re-exam to be conducted for candidates who could not appear in the exams due to rains, announced Uday Samant. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 02:05 PM IST
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conduct MHT CET 2021 re-exam for candidates who could not appear for the exams due to rains in the state. Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education has directed the Cell to conduct the exams so that no student shall be deprived of the exam. 

The Minister shared the information on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, “In view of the situation created due to torrential rains in the state, the CET examinations of MHCET and other courses will be re-taken for the students who could not appear for the examinations. No student will be deprived from the exam and the concerned students should not worry.”

The decision to conduct the re-exam comes days after the Minister announced that the appearing for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Engineering, Technology and Agriculture courses will get another chance to appear in the exam if there is an overlap.

However, the re-exam dates and other details have not been issued by the Cell yet. The official notice regarding the conduct of exam, exam date and admit card details will be available on the official website in due course of time. Candidates can check the official website for related information. 

