MHT CET 2022: Last date today to register with late fees, direct link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close down the registration process with late fees for MHT CET 2022 on May 11, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses can apply online through the official site of MHT CET on mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

The additional fees to apply today is ₹500/- for all categories. The payment should be made upto 11.59 pm today. Candidates who have not applied for the examination can do it through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply MHT CET 2022 here&nbsp;</strong>

MHT CET 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of MHT CET on mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the dates for various degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education has been revised by the state government. The examination will be conducted in August 2022. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official site of MHT CET.

