MHT CET 2023: Last date to apply today at mahacet.org, direct link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the MHT CET 2023 registration process today, April 7, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the entrance examination through the official site of MHT CET at mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2023: Last date to apply today at mahacet.org

The registration process was started on March 8, 2023. The online registration and confirmation of application form on website with additional late fees of ₹500 can be done from April 8 to April 15, 2023. The last date of payment is till April 16, 2023.

MHT CET 2023: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the entrance examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MHT CET at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to professional courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24. The examination will be held at the various examination centres within and outside the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MHT CET.

