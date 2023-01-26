Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET 2023 website launched, check syllabus on cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2023 website launched, check syllabus on cetcell.mahacet.org

competitive exams
Published on Jan 26, 2023 01:34 PM IST

CET Cell has also announced MHT CET syllabus for Technical Education, Medical Education and Higher Education on cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2023 website launched, check syllabus on cetcell.mahacet.org(Unsplash)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

MHT CET 2023: State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has launched the website for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023. In addition, the CET Cell has also announced MHT CET syllabus for Technical Education, Medical Education and Higher Education exams. Candidates can visit cetcell.mahacet.org to find out more details.

Here's the link to MHT CET 2023 website.

Earlier this month, MHT CET 2023 exam dates were announced.

As per the tentative schedule, the entrance test for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be held from May 9 to 20.

MHT CET for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group is scheduled for May 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13. The exam for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group will take place on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20.

In addition to MHT CET, the CET Cell also holds entrance tests for Management, Hospitality, Higher education, etc for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. It is also responsible for holding NEET counselling of Maharashtra, which leads to admission at government and private medical colleges of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
mht cet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP