MHT CET CAP round 3 seat allotment results released at fe2023.mahacet.org, know how to check

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra announced the seat allotment results for the third round of MHT CET counselling 2023 today, August 12. Candidates can check the MHT CET 2023 round 3 seat allotment results at fe2023.mahacet.org.

Direct link to check MH CET round 3 seat allotment result

Selected candidates will be able to accept the seat online till August 16. Candidates have to report to the Allotted Institute and Confirm Admission by submitting the required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round III by August 16.

MHT CET 2023 third seat allotment: How to download

Visit the official site of MAHACET at fe2023.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the third seat allotment link

Key in your login details if required

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell released the provisional allotment of CAP Round II results for B.E and B.Tech courses on August 3.

