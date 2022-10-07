Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 provisional merit list today
MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 provisional merit list today

Updated on Oct 07, 2022 10:25 AM IST

MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Maharashtra CET provisional merit list today on cetcell.mahacet.org, fe2022.mahacet.org.

MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 provisional merit list today
MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Round 1 provisional merit list today(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce provisional merit list for engineering admissions through MHT CET 2022 today, October 7, on cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org. Candidates who have applied for MHT CET 2022 CAP counselling can check their results using their login details. 

MHT CET PCM counselling is being held for admission to BE/BTech (4 year) and Master of Engineering (5 year integrated) courses. 

After the provisional allotment result is announced, candidates can submit grievance, if any, from October 8 to 10 (5 pm). The final merit list will be published on October 12, along with seat matrix. After that, candidates have to choose and confirm their preferred institutions and courses (choice filling or option entry) for CAP round 1 from October 13 to 15.

MHT CET 2022 provisional allotment result for round 1 will be announced on October 18. Selected candidates will then have to accept seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm) and report to the allotted institute and confirm admissions from October 19 to 21.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 07, 2022 10:25 AM IST

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: What to do after merit list is out

    After provisional merit list is out, following events will take place:

    Submit grievances, if any: October 8 to 10 (5 pm)

    Publication of Fnal merit list: October 12

    Seat matrix: October 12

    Choice filling or option entry for CAP round 1: October 13 to 15

    Provisional allotment result: October 18

    Accept seats, report at institution: October 19 to 21 

  • Oct 07, 2022 10:12 AM IST

    Where to check MHT CET provisional merit list for CAP round 1

    When published, candidates can check MHT CET provisional merit list on cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org. 

  • Oct 07, 2022 10:10 AM IST

    MHT CET 2022 provisional merit list today

    Maharashtra CET provisional merit list for CAP counselling round 1 will be published today, October 7.

