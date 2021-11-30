Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP PEB PAT admit card released, know how to download

MP PEB has released the PAT admit card on its website peb.mp.gov.in. The exam will be held on December 8.
MP PEB PAT admit card released, know how to download(Getty Images)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2021 will be held on December 8 and the admit cards of all candidates who had successfully registered for the exam have been released by the exam conducting body, Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) on its official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

MP PEB admit card

MP PEB admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website of MP PEB, peb.mp.gov.in
  • Click on the PAT admit card link
  • Enter application number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the PAT admit card

“On the basis of the downloaded and printed admit card, the candidate can enter the examination center. Downloaded printout of the test admit card enables candidates to enter in the Examination Centre,” the Board has informed candidates.

This exam was earlier scheduled to be held on September 5 and 7 but was later postponed as the Board said that other exams have also been scheduled at the same exam centres where it had scheduled the PAT.

 

mp news admit card.
