MPPSC answer key for assistant manager exam released at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key of Assistant Manager Examination 2021
MPPSC: Assistant Manager answer key released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, link here(HT file)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key of Assistant Manager Examination 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC Assistant Manager examination was conducted on March 6.

Direct link to check the MPPSC Assistant Manager answer key

MPPSC Assistant Manager answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Final Answer Key - Assistant Manager Examination 2021 Dated 20/03/2022’

Click on the download link available against “Final Answer Key - Assistant Manager Examination 2021”

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Topics
mppsc assistant manager
