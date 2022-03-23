Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPSC AMVI Mains result 2020 announced at mpsc.gov.in, direct link here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the 2020 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:19 PM IST
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the 2020 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

The Main exam has been passed by 3245 candidates in total. The merit list document comprises the roll numbers and names of the selected candidates for each category.

Direct link to check the result

How to check  MPSC AMVI Mains result 2020:

Visit official website mpsc.gov.in

On the homepage under latest updates section click on the link that reads, 'Advt No 059/2021 - Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Examination 2020 - General Merit List'

The MPSC AMVI final answer key will appear on screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

