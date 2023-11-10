NABARD Grade A Mains Assistant Manager admit card released at nabard.org, here's direct link
NABARD releases admit card for Grade A Mains Assistant Manager exam.
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for the Grade A Mains Assistant Manager examination. Candidates can download the Grade A Mains Assistant Manager admit card from the official website at nabard.org.
Direct link to download NABARB Grade A Mains admit card
Candidates will be able to download their NABARD Grade A Assistant Manager admit card using their login credentials. The Main examination for the Assistant Manager In Grade 'A will be conducted on November 19.
NABARD Grade A Mains admit card: How to download
To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Visit the official website at nabard.org
On the homepage, click on the Career tab
Next, click on the admit card link
Key in your login credentials
Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics