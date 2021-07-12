Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021 exam on September 12, apply from tomorrow at NTA websites
competitive exams

NEET 2021 exam on September 12, apply from tomorrow at NTA websites

NEET 2021 examination will be conducted on September 12
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 07:54 PM IST
NEET 2021 examination will be conducted on September 12.(File Photo)

NEET 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), medical entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses, will be held on September 12, 2021 across the country. The application process will begin on July 13 (5 pm). Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at neet.nta.nic.in

The Education Minister through informed on Twitter on Monday, ‘The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s)’.

The number of cities where examinations will be conducted has been expanded from 155 to 198 in order to ensure social distancing rules. In addition, the number of examination centers will also be increased from the 3862 used in 2020.

“In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where examinations will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centers will also be increased from the 3862 centers used in 2020”, the minister added.

The education minister also said all candidates at the center will be given a face mask to guarantee adherence to COVID-19 protocols. There will also be staggered time slots for entry and exit, contactless registration, thorough sanitisation, and seats with social distancing will be ensured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet exam date neet ug
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP