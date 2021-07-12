NEET 2021 exam on September 12, apply from tomorrow at NTA websites

NEET 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), medical entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses, will be held on September 12, 2021 across the country. The application process will begin on July 13 (5 pm). Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at neet.nta.nic.in

The Education Minister through informed on Twitter on Monday, ‘The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s)’.

The number of cities where examinations will be conducted has been expanded from 155 to 198 in order to ensure social distancing rules. In addition, the number of examination centers will also be increased from the 3862 used in 2020.

The education minister also said all candidates at the center will be given a face mask to guarantee adherence to COVID-19 protocols. There will also be staggered time slots for entry and exit, contactless registration, thorough sanitisation, and seats with social distancing will be ensured.