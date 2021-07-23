Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET 2021: NTA adds new exam centre in Dubai, apply online from today
NEET 2021: NTA adds new exam centre in Dubai, apply online from today

NTA adds new exam centre in Dubai for NEET 2021 exam. Candidates can apply online till August 6 on neet.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:47 AM IST
NEET 2021: NTA adds new exam centre in Dubai, apply online from today

National Testing Agency, NTA has added a new exam centre in Dubai for NEET 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the exam to appear from the Dubai centre can apply online from July 23, 2021, onwards. The last date to apply for the new added exam centre in till August 6, 2021 on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the decision to add a new centre in Dubai for this exam in addition to Kuwait city was to facilitate the Indian students based in the Middle East countries to appear for the exam.

The last date to make payment of the application fees is till August 7, 2021. Also candidates who have already applied for NEET UG 2021 can change their choice of city of exam centre to Dubai (if they wish so) during the correction period from August 8 to August 12, 2021.

Candidates can apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance examination for medical courses till August 6, 2021. The examination will be conducted on September 12, 2021 at various centres across the country. The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the result or downloading of score card.

