Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021: Registration to begin today on ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to apply
competitive exams

NEET 2021: Registration to begin today on ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to apply

NEET 2021 registration will begin today, July 13, 2021 onwards. Candidates can apply for the exam from 5 pm onwards on ntaneet.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 08:21 AM IST
NEET 2021: Registration to begin today on ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for NEET 2021 from July 13, 2021 onwards. The registration link to apply will be available to candidates from 5 pm onwards. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NTA NEET on ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be conducted on September 12, 2021. The exam date was announced by newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. The Agency will conduct the exam in 198 cities and the number of exam centre will also be increased from 3862 exam centres used in 2020.

Candidates who will appear for the examination will have to follow the COVID19 protocols. Education Minister said that face masks will be provided to all the applicants at the center and students will be allowed entry to the exam in a staggered manner.

NEET 2021: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of NTA NEET on ntaneet.nic.in.

• Click on NEET 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet exam date neet ug competitive exam

Related Stories

competitive exams

NEET 2021 exam on September 12, apply from tomorrow at NTA websites

PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 07:55 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP