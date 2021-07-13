NEET 2021: Registration to begin today on ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for NEET 2021 from July 13, 2021 onwards. The registration link to apply will be available to candidates from 5 pm onwards. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NTA NEET on ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be conducted on September 12, 2021. The exam date was announced by newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. The Agency will conduct the exam in 198 cities and the number of exam centre will also be increased from 3862 exam centres used in 2020.

Candidates who will appear for the examination will have to follow the COVID19 protocols. Education Minister said that face masks will be provided to all the applicants at the center and students will be allowed entry to the exam in a staggered manner.

NEET 2021: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of NTA NEET on ntaneet.nic.in.

• Click on NEET 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.