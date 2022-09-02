NEET 2022 Answer Key, OMR Sheets: Last date today to raise objections

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the objection window for NEET 2022 Answer Key, OMR sheets on September 2, 2022. The objection window will remain opened till 11.50 pm on September 2, 2022. Candidates can raise objections through the official site of NEET NTA on neet.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who want to raise objections will have to pay ₹200/- for each answer key challenge and ₹200 for per question for each. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.

As per the official notice, “challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 02 September 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M.).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to raise objections for NEET 2022 Answer Key, OMR Sheets

NEET 2022 Answer Key, OMR Sheets: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET 2022 Answer Key, OMR Sheets link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Now raise objections against the answer key and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your objection has been raised.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.