NEET 2022: List of best medical colleges in your state as per NIRF rankings

The 2022 edition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted on July 17, 2022 on pen and paper mode. Registration for the test is going on on neet.nta.nic.in and the last date to apply is May 6.

NEET result is used for admission to undergraduate medical courses at both central and state-run medical colleges across the country. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts NEET counselling for 15% all India quota seats and for 85% state seats, NEET counselling is done by respective state authorities.

Candidates appearing for NEET 2022 can check the list of top medical colleges in different states as per NIRF 2021 rankings. The list includes state run, centrally-funded and private institutions.

NIRF 2021: Top medical colleges in India

Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences Maulana Azad Medical College Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital Lady Hardinge Medical College Jamia Hamdard University College of Medical Sciences

Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Government Medical College & Hospital

Tamil Nadu

Christian Medical College Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Annamalai University Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute

Karnataka

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal St. John's Medical College Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore JSS Medical College, Mysore M. S. Ramaiah Medical College K. S. Hegde Medical Academy Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Shri B.M.Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre

Uttar Pradesh

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University King George's Medical University Aligarh Muslim University

Pondicherry

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute

Kerala

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Maharashtra

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University

Andhra Pradesh

Narayana Medical College

Odisha

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology SCB Medical College and Hospital

Punjab

Dayanand Medical College

Rajasthan

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur Sawai Man Singh Medical College

West Bengal

Medical College

Haryana

Maharishi Markandeshwa

Manipur

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences

