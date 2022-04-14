NEET 2022: List of best medical colleges in your state as per NIRF rankings
The 2022 edition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted on July 17, 2022 on pen and paper mode. Registration for the test is going on on neet.nta.nic.in and the last date to apply is May 6.
NEET result is used for admission to undergraduate medical courses at both central and state-run medical colleges across the country. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts NEET counselling for 15% all India quota seats and for 85% state seats, NEET counselling is done by respective state authorities.
Candidates appearing for NEET 2022 can check the list of top medical colleges in different states as per NIRF 2021 rankings. The list includes state run, centrally-funded and private institutions.
NIRF 2021: Top medical colleges in India
Delhi
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences
- Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
- Maulana Azad Medical College
- Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
- Lady Hardinge Medical College
- Jamia Hamdard
- University College of Medical Sciences
Chandigarh
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Government Medical College & Hospital
Tamil Nadu
- Christian Medical College
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
- Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
- S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
- PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research
- Annamalai University
- Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
- Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute
Karnataka
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- St. John's Medical College
- Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
- JSS Medical College, Mysore
- M. S. Ramaiah Medical College
- K. S. Hegde Medical Academy
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
- Shri B.M.Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre
Uttar Pradesh
- Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Banaras Hindu University
- King George's Medical University
- Aligarh Muslim University
Pondicherry
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
- Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute
Kerala
- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology
Maharashtra
- Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
- Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences
- Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University
Andhra Pradesh
- Narayana Medical College
Odisha
- Siksha 'O' Anusandhan
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
- SCB Medical College and Hospital
Punjab
- Dayanand Medical College
Rajasthan
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur
- Sawai Man Singh Medical College
West Bengal
- Medical College
Haryana
- Maharishi Markandeshwa
Manipur
- Regional Institute of Medical Sciences