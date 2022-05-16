NEET 2022 registration window extended, apply on neet.nta.nic.in till May 20

NEET 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has again extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 application window. Candidates can now apply for the medical entrance exam up to May 20 on neet.nta.nic.in.

Previously, the application deadline was May 15.

This has been done in view of the request received from the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). From this year onwards, those who want to study BSc Nursing at AFMC medical colleges will also have to take the entrance examination, NTA has informed.

“In continuation of the Public Notices dated: 01 May 2022 and 05 May 2022, and in view of the request received from the Office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of Application Forms of NEET (UG) - 2022,” NTA said in the notification.

“The FEMALE candidates who want to take admission to B.Sc. (Nursing) Course 2022 at the AFMS Institutions are also required to apply for NEET (UG) – 2022 online through the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/,” it added.

For more details regarding the AFMS institutions, candidates can visit joinindianarmy.nic.in. For NEET-related information, they can check the NTA websites, neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

For further clarification related to NEET UG 2022, they can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

Here's the NTA notification:

