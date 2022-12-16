NEET 2023 Date: UG Medical entrance test on May 7; Here's what we know

NEET 2023, the undergraduate-level entrance test for admission to medical courses in India, will be held on May 7, National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Thursday. This also means that the exam will be held only once next year, and the date has been advanced by over two months compared to last year.

In 2022, NEET was held on July 17.

With early announcement of NEET 2023 date, candidates now have a good amount of time to plan their preparation.

In addition to NEET, NTA has also announced schedule for the engineering entrance test JEE Main and the university admission test – CUET UG.

JEE Main session 1 will be held in January and session 2 in April while CUET is scheduled for May-June.

ICAR AIEEA, another test held by NTA, is scheduled for April as well, a few days after the second session of JEE Mains. Check the NTA exam calendar here.

While registrations for JEE Main has already started, NTA is yet to announce when the process for other tests, including NEET, will begin. Candidates will get enough time to complete NEET registration.

The information bulletin of NEET UG will be released later on neet.nta.nic.in, the official website for the exam.