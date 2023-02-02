NEET 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG registration, eligibility at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin registrations for NEET 2023 in due course of time. The entrance test is scheduled for May and application forms will be released on neet.nta.nic.in.

Before starting registrations, NTA will upload information bulletin for the test on the exam website.

Unlike Engineering entrance test JEE Main, NEET will be held only once this year. The entrance test is scheduled for May 7, 2023.

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate is held for admission to UG medical courses, including MBBS and BDS at medical colleges across the country.

Follow this blog for updates on NEET UG 2023 registration date, information bulletin, eligibility criteria and other details.