JEE Main 2023 session 1 over; Updates on answer key, question paper

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam for paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BPlanning/BArch) aspirants from January 24 to February 1, 2023. The entrance test was held at various test centres across the country and abroad.

Next, NTA will upload candidates' recorded responses, preliminary answer key and question paper of the entrance test on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be given a window during which they can raise objections to the provisional JEE Main answer key by paying a non-refundable fee per question. Their feedback will be reviewed and if needed, changes will be made to the final answer key. The final answer key will be released along with or after session 1 result.

Candidates will have another chance to write the exam this year – JEE Main 2023 session 2. Those who take both exams, their best out of these two scores will be considered final. The all India rank list will be prepared after the second session.

In response to a tweet, NTA informed that the JEE Main session 1 application form correction window will reopen after the exam is over.

The entrance test for Engineering aspirants was held on January 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 and February 1, 2023, in two shifts on all exam days.

For Architecture and Planning aspirants, the test took place in the second shift on January 28.