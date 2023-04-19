NEET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET UG 2023 on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Application and correction window of the Medical entrance exam is over and exam city information slip will be issued. Candidates can download it from neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2023: Where, how to check exam city slip, admit card(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NEET 2023 exam city slip is to inform candidates about the city of exam allotted to them. This document is not required on the exam day.

NEET admit card, which is needed on the exam day, will be issued later.

To download both NEET exam city slip and admit card, candidates have to login to the NTA website with application number and date of birth.

How to download NEET 2023 exam city slip, admit card

Go to neet.nta.nic.in. Open the exam city slip or admit card link under the candidates' activity tab. Login and download the document.

On the exam day, aspirants need to bring printed copies of admit cards (all pages, in colour and A4 paper) along with photo and other asked documents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They need to read all instructions carefully and follow it on the exam day. The admit card may also contain a self-declaration form which is to be filled by candidates in their own handwriting. They have to sign the form at the exam venue, in the presence of an invigilator.