NEET Admit Card 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on NEET UG hall tickets at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: NEET UG hall tickets will release soon. Follow this blog for latest updates on admit card and other details below.
NEET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET UG 2023 on May 7, Sunday. Admit cards for the entrance test will be issued soon on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download it using application number and date of birth.
NTA has already issued exam city information slips for NEET UG.
On the NEET exam day, a printout of the admit card along with other asked documents and photographs will be required. On admit cards, NTA will give instructions to candidates for the exam day, including the dress code they need to follow and items allowed inside the exam hall.
Students must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards.
May 02, 2023 02:52 PM IST
NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Mode of exam
NEET (UG) – 2023 is a Pen & Paper-based Test, to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using Ball Point Pen is provided at the Centre. Moreover tampering with the OMR at any stage will lead to debarring of the candidature for 03 years.
May 02, 2023 02:42 PM IST
NEET UG 2023: Exam pattern
The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.
May 02, 2023 02:32 PM IST
NEET UG Admit Cards: Around 20 lakh candidates to appear
This year around 20 lakh candidates is expected to appear for NEET UG exam. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.20 pm on May 7, 2023.
May 02, 2023 02:28 PM IST
NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Exam date
National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET UG 2023 on May 7, Sunday. The exam will be conducted at various exam centres across the country in single shift.
May 02, 2023 02:23 PM IST
NEET UG 2023: How to download NTA NEET admit card?
Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on NEET UG 2023 admit card link available on the home page.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
May 02, 2023 02:17 PM IST
Is NEET exam Centre released 2023?
Yes, NEET exam Centre 2023 has been released on April 30, 2023. Direct link here
May 02, 2023 02:12 PM IST
What is the last date for NEET exam 2023?
There is no last or first date for NEET exam 2023. The NEET exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.
May 02, 2023 02:07 PM IST
NTA NEET admit card: Where to check
neet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
May 02, 2023 02:05 PM IST
NEET UG admit card: To be available on website
NEET UG admit card will be available on NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. The date of release of admit card has not been shared by the Agency yet.
May 02, 2023 01:59 PM IST
NEET admit card 2023 date: Not announced yet
NEET admit card 2023 date has not been disclosed by NTA yet. The admit card can release anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in.