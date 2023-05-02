Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET Admit Card 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on NEET UG hall tickets at neet.nta.nic.in
Live

NEET Admit Card 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on NEET UG hall tickets at neet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on May 02, 2023 01:59 PM IST

NEET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: NEET UG hall tickets will release soon. Follow this blog for latest updates on admit card and other details below. 

NEET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates
NEET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

NEET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET UG 2023 on May 7, Sunday. Admit cards for the entrance test will be issued soon on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download it using application number and date of birth.

NTA has already issued exam city information slips for NEET UG. 

On the NEET exam day, a printout of the admit card along with other asked documents and photographs will be required. On admit cards, NTA will give instructions to candidates for the exam day, including the dress code they need to follow and items allowed inside the exam hall. 

Students must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards. 

Follow this blog for updates on NEET UG exam, admit card download link and more.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 02, 2023 02:52 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Mode of exam

    NEET (UG) – 2023 is a Pen & Paper-based Test, to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using Ball Point Pen is provided at the Centre. Moreover tampering with the OMR at any stage will lead to debarring of the candidature for 03 years.

  • May 02, 2023 02:42 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Exam pattern 

    The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

  • May 02, 2023 02:32 PM IST

    NEET UG Admit Cards: Around 20 lakh candidates to appear 

    This year around 20 lakh candidates is expected to appear for NEET UG exam. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.20 pm on May 7, 2023. 

  • May 02, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Exam date 

    National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET UG 2023 on May 7, Sunday. The exam will be conducted at various exam centres across the country in single shift. 

  • May 02, 2023 02:23 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: How to download NTA NEET admit card?

    Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. 

    Click on NEET UG 2023 admit card link available on the home page. 

    Enter the required details and click on submit. 

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the admit card and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • May 02, 2023 02:17 PM IST

    Is NEET exam Centre released 2023?

    Yes, NEET exam Centre 2023 has been released on April 30, 2023. Direct link here 

  • May 02, 2023 02:12 PM IST

    What is the last date for NEET exam 2023?

    There is no last or first date for NEET exam 2023. The NEET exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. 

  • May 02, 2023 02:07 PM IST

    NTA NEET admit card: Where to check

    neet.nta.nic.in

    nta.ac.in

  • May 02, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    NEET UG admit card: To be available on website 

    NEET UG admit card will be available on NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. The date of release of admit card has not been shared by the Agency yet. 

  • May 02, 2023 01:59 PM IST

    NEET admit card 2023 date: Not announced yet 

    NEET admit card 2023 date has not been disclosed by NTA yet. The admit card can release anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet

TS EdCET 2023 registration deadline extended till May 6

competitive exams
Published on May 02, 2023 02:45 PM IST

TSCHE deferred the registration deadline for TS EdCET 2023.

TS EdCET 2023 registration deadline extended till May 6
ByHT Education Desk

NEET Admit Card 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on NEET UG hall tickets

competitive exams
Published on May 02, 2023 01:59 PM IST

NEET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: NEET UG hall tickets will release soon. Follow this blog for latest updates on admit card and other details below. 

NEET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JIPMAT 2023: Correction window opens at jipmat.nta.ac.in, link here

competitive exams
Published on May 02, 2023 01:07 PM IST

JIPMAT 2023 correction window opens today, May 2, 2023. Candidates can make changes through the direct link given below.

JIPMAT 2023: Correction window opens at jipmat.nta.ac.in, link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPSC NDA NA (I) 2023 written exam results out at www.upsc.gov.in, link here

competitive exams
Published on May 01, 2023 09:34 PM IST

The list of qualified candidates is available on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA NA (I) 2023 written exam results out at www.upsc.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Odisha CPET 2023 registration begins at samsodisha.gov.in, know how to apply

competitive exams
Updated on May 01, 2023 05:11 PM IST

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CPET 2023 through the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

Odisha CPET 2023 registration begins at samsodisha.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

CMAT 2023 admit card released at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link

competitive exams
Published on May 01, 2023 03:56 PM IST

CMAT 2023 admit card has been issued on May 1, download at cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2023 admit card released at cmat.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

CMAT 2023 admit cards out on cmat.nta.nic.in, check steps to download

competitive exams
Updated on May 01, 2023 03:48 PM IST

CMAT Admit Card 2023: Candidates can login to the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in and download it.

CMAT 2023 admit cards out on cmat.nta.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)
ByHT Education Desk

SSC GD Constable 2023: Scorecard release date extended to May 8

competitive exams
Published on May 01, 2023 02:01 PM IST

SSC has revised the final marks release date for SSC GD exam for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB.

SSC GD Constable 2023: Scorecard release date extended to May 8 (ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

INI CET admit card for July 2023 exam today on aiimsexams.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on May 01, 2023 11:39 AM IST

Candidates can download the INI CET admit card from aiimsexams.ac.in, once it is released.

INI CET admit card for July 2023 exam today on aiimsexams.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

CUET UG 2023 correction window reopens today, check admit card release date

competitive exams
Published on May 01, 2023 09:29 AM IST

CUET UG 2023: Students can update (add, remove or change) test papers and add new courses and/or universities during this window.

CUET UG 2023 correction window reopens today on cuet.samarth.ac.in (HT Archive)
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 68th Mains Admit Card 2023 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Apr 30, 2023 06:30 PM IST

BPSC 68th Mains admit card released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 68th Mains Admit Card 2023 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in(bpsc.bih.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

NEET UG exam centre city slip out at neet.nta.nic.in, get link to download

competitive exams
Published on Apr 30, 2023 03:59 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 city information slip is available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG exam centre city slip out at neet.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

NEET 2023 exam city slip out on neet.nta.nic.in, steps to download

competitive exams
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 03:57 PM IST

NEET 2023 Exam City Slip: Candidates can download the exam city slip from neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2023 exam city slip out on neet.nta.nic.in, steps to download(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Registration for IIT JEE Advanced begins, direct link to apply

competitive exams
Published on Apr 30, 2023 01:42 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins on jeeadv.ac.in. Direct link to apply is given inside.

JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEE Mains: Gaya’s Gulshan emerges state topper, secures 100 percent

competitive exams
Published on Apr 30, 2023 01:09 PM IST

Kumar is one of the top 43 candidates nationwide who secured a perfect score.

JEE Mains: Gaya’s Gulshan emerges state topper, secures 100 percent
ByMegha, Patna
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out