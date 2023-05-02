NEET Admit Card 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on NEET UG hall tickets at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET UG 2023 on May 7, Sunday. Admit cards for the entrance test will be issued soon on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download it using application number and date of birth.

NTA has already issued exam city information slips for NEET UG.

On the NEET exam day, a printout of the admit card along with other asked documents and photographs will be required. On admit cards, NTA will give instructions to candidates for the exam day, including the dress code they need to follow and items allowed inside the exam hall.

Students must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards.

Follow this blog for updates on NEET UG exam, admit card download link and more.

