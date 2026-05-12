NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: NTA cancels exam, CBI to probe paper leak allegations; protests erupt

NEET UG exam cancelled 2026 LIVE updates: The Centre on Tuesday said it has cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination amid allegations of a paper leak and exam irregularities. The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) was held on May 3, 2026. ...Read More

The medical entrance examination will be re-conducted, and the exam dates will be notified separately.

The matter has been handed over to the CBI, which will carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the exam.

The Agency has further stated that the registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources.

The examination was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates. The exam comprised of 180 questions of 720 marks.

The provisional answer key was released on May 7, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link, how to check and more.