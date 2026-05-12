NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: NTA cancels exam, CBI to probe paper leak allegations; protests erupt
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE updates: NTA said on Wednesday the NEET-UG exam held on May 3 has been cancelled. CBI will carry on a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations of irregularities, the agency said. Follow the blog for latest developments.
NEET UG exam cancelled 2026 LIVE updates: The Centre on Tuesday said it has cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination amid allegations of a paper leak and exam irregularities. The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) was held on May 3, 2026. ...Read More
The medical entrance examination will be re-conducted, and the exam dates will be notified separately.
The matter has been handed over to the CBI, which will carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the exam.
The Agency has further stated that the registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources.
The examination was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates. The exam comprised of 180 questions of 720 marks.
The provisional answer key was released on May 7, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link, how to check and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 12 May 2026 02:04:49 pm
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: What Arvind Kejriwal said about paper leak?
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged "large-scale collusion" and political patronage after the NEET-UG 2026 held on May 3 was cancelled following reports of a paper leak.
"This NEET paper was not leaked for the first time. I think it was leaked once in 2017, once in 2021, and once in 2024. And it has been leaked once now. If the paper has been leaked four times, then such papers are not leaked. This means that there is some kind of collusion on a very large scale. There is political patronage," Kejriwal said.
( Inputs taken from ANI)
- Tue, 12 May 2026 02:01:32 pm
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: FAIMA demands punishment
- Tue, 12 May 2026 01:54:36 pm
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: When will re-exam date be announced?
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: The Agency has not informed any update on re-exam date announcement. The official notice reads, “On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately.”
- Tue, 12 May 2026 01:50:19 pm
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: Number of candidates registered
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: This year, a total of 22.79 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 01:46:23 pm
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: All details to be carried for re-exam
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: The Agency has informed that the registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 01:43:59 pm
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: Official update on NTA NEET cancellation
- Tue, 12 May 2026 01:38:23 pm
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: NSUI protests against cancellation
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers on Tuesday held a protest against the central government after the NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities. Protestors were seen climbing the barricades at Shastri Bhavan, marking their protest.
(As per ANI inputs)
- Tue, 12 May 2026 01:36:19 pm
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: CBI to carry on inquiry
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: The NEET UG paper leak matter has been handed over to the CBI, which will carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the exam.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 01:30:04 pm
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: What Ashok Gehlot said about cancellations?
- Tue, 12 May 2026 01:24:46 pm
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: NTA to conduct re-exam
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: The medical entrance examination will be re-conducted, and the exam dates will be notified separately.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 01:21:09 pm
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: When was exam held?
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) was held on May 3, 2026.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 01:16:42 pm
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: Centre cancels exam
NEET exam cancelled 2026 LIVE: The centre has cancelled the NTA NEET UG examination over allegations on irregularies.