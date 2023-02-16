NEET MDS 2023: NBE to open correction window tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the correction window for NEET MDS 2023 on February 17, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes on application form can do it through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The correction window will open on February 17 and will close on February 19, 2023. As per the official notice, candidates can rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window. Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective and final edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records.

NEET MDS 2023: How to make corrections

To make corrections in the image, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET MDS link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make the changes in the image and click on submit.

Your image changes have been saved.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here