NEET MDS 2025: Want to make corrections in application form? Do it before window closes today at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the NEET MDS 2025 correction window on Monday, March 17, 2025. Candidates who applied for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – MDS and wish to make modifications/correction in their application forms can do so only till today on the official website at natboard.edu.in. NEET MDS 2025: Last day to make corrections in application form at natboard.edu.in.

Candidates are allowed to make correction to any particulars except for name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city.

The window to make corrections was opened on March 14, 2025.

Notably, the final edit window will open on March 27 and will close on March 31, 2025.

The NEET MDS 2025 admit card is scheduled to be released on April 15 and the entrance examination will be conducted on April 19, 2025.

The information bulletin mentions that no new application can be registered or payment can be made during the edit window. However, the balance fee required, if any, in case of change in candidate category and/or PwD status can be paid during the edit window.

NEET MDS 2025: How to make corrections

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET MDS 2025 application link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the changes.

6. Pay the fee if needed and click on submit.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.