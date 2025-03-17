JIPMAT 2025 registration to end today, last chance to submit applications at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT

National Testing Agency, NTA will be closing the registration window JIPMAT 2025 on Monday, March 17, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test have their last chance to submit their applications on the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/. JIPMAT 2025 registration will conclude on March 17, 2025. Candidates have their last chance to submit applications at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

To apply, candidates will need to pay an application fee. For candidates belonging to General/OBC (NCL) is ₹2000, and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/ EWS /Transgender category will need to pay ₹1000.

The payment of fee must be done through Credit Card / Debit Card / Net-Banking/UPI.

The NTA had previously extended the deadline to submit applications by a week on March 10, 2025.

As per official schedule, the last date to submit the application fee is March 18, 2025.

Additionally, the correction window will open on March 19 and will close on March 21, 2025.

The JIPMAT examination will be conducted on April 26, 2025 in a single shift—from 3 pm to 5.30 pm, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Each question carries 4 (four) marks.

It may be mentioned here that candidates can apply for IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 through “Online” mode only.

JIPMAT 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for JIPMAT 2025

1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

2. On the home page, click on JIPMAT 2025 registration link.

3. On the next page, enter the required information to register yourself.

4. Log in to your account with the registered credentials.

5. Fill up the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JIPMAT 2025.